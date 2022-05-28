CCAP’s sister church to allow gay marriage

The Church of Scotland, CCAP’s sister church, has voted to change the church’s laws in order to allow the officiation of same-sex marriages.

Members of the General Assembly in Edinburgh voted and 274 supported the change while 136 voted against.

The BBC reported that the vote means same-sex couples will be able to marry in church in services conducted by ministers.

Ministers and deacons will be able to apply to become celebrants of same sex marriage, but they will not be forced to take part.

Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, moderator of the General Assembly, said there are diverse views on the subject of same-sex marriage among members of the Church of Scotland.

“There has been a lengthy, prayerful and in-depth discussion and debate about this topic for many years at all levels of the Church to find a solution that respects diversity and values the beliefs of all.

“The Church is committed to ensuring that debates on this subject are held in a spirit of humility and grace, the tone and tenor of discussions are civil and people are respectful of those who hold opposing views.”

Church leaders who supported the move included Rev Scott Rennie, who in 2009 became the first openly gay clergyman in the Church of Scotland to have his appointment approved.

“I want to say that marriage is a wonderful thing. My marriage to my husband Dave nurtures my life and my ministry. Frankly, I couldn’t be a minister without his love and support,” Rennie said.