Road construction disrupts water supply in Zomba

Upgrade and maintenance of road network in Zomba has caused water disruption in the district with some customers experiencing low water pressure over the past five days.

Some of the roads under construction include Thundu Road and City dual carriage highway that will see Zomba wearing a new face.

A resident of Chikanda Township, Emily Penuka said for five days now the area has been experiencing water shortages.

Thundu Area resident, Peter Kalima said due to the water supply interruption, some houses have been disconnected and are drawing water from the communal taps that have been established.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Southern Region Water Board (SRWB), Rita Makwangwala said the board was aware of the problem and that it was working towards relocating some of its main service pipes which have been heavily affected.

Reported by Solister Mogha