Malawian match officials appointed for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed five Malawian match officials for next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage qualifying matches.

According to a communication from CAF, Easter Zimba will take charge of a Group B match involving Eswatini and Burkina Faso on June 7 at a venue to be confirmed later.

Zimba will be assisted by Clemence Kanduku and Edward Kambatuwa as 1st Assistant Referee and 2nd Assistant Referee respectively while Godfrey Nkhakananga will be the fourth official.

In a related development, the National Referees Chairperson Patrick Kapanga has been appointed as a Match Commissioner for Group H match between Zambia and Comoros at the Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka on June 7.

Meanwhile, CAF has appointed South African Referees to officiate Flames group D opening match against Ethiopia at Bingu National Stadium on June 2. They include referee Abongile Thom, 1st assistant referee Kgara Mokoena, 2nd assistant referee Khamusi Razwimisani and Eugine Mdluli as fourth official. Tanzanian Ahmed Mgoyi is the fourth official.

Gambian referees will be in charge of the Flames second match away to Guiena on June 6, 2022. Lamin Jammeh will be the centre referee with Sulayman Sosseh and Omar Darboe as 1st assistant and 2nd assistant referees respectively while Omar Sallah will be fourth official. The Match Commissioner is Gregorio Badupa from Guinea-Bussau while Referee Assessor is Sanusie Rashid from Sierra Leone.

Source: FAM