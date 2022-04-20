Two men arrested over robbery in Ndirande

Police in Ndirande have arrested two men suspected to be connected to a robbery case which happened on the night of April 14, 2022 at Win-win Garment Company in Chilimba Industrial area where items worth K10.4 million were stolen.

The suspects have been identified as Master Mlewa, 46, from Mlenga Village Traditional Authority Mphuka in Thyolo and Patrick Andisen, 30, from Andiseni Village Traditional Authority Mgabu in Chikwawa.

According to Ndirande Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Maxwell Jailos, on the night of 14 April, 20 criminals broke into the garment company premises, tied up all five security guards and wounded them in the process.

The criminals went away with assorted property including laptops, ten cartons of worksuits, LG plasma TV, worksuits, 100USD and K126,000 cash, all items worth K10,408,000-00.

Patrol team rushed to the place after the guards shouted for help but all criminals had fled with the items by the time police arrived.

Ndirande Police detectives successfully apprehended the two mentioned suspects on April 19, 2022 in Chilomoni at their respective houses. The police also recovered 37 worksuits.

In the meantime, the matter is still under investigations as the police are hunting for the remaining suspects and to recover the stolen property.

The two suspects are expected to appear before court to answer the charge of robbery which is contrary to section 301 of the penal code.