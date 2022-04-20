Chakwera to visit Mozambique

President Lazarus Chakwera will travel to Mozambique tomorrow for a four-day state visit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that Chakwera will leave Malawi on 21 April and return home on 24 April.

According to the Ministry, in Mozambique Chakwera will preside over the launch of the Mozambique-Malawi Power interconnector in Tete.

The Malawi leader will also visit the Port of Nacala, and hold bilateral talks with Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

The announcement of the trip come as Chakwera is expected to attend burial ceremony of his sister Mirriam Chakwera who died on Monday. The burial is scheduled to take place today at Manase Village in Mdika, Dowa District,

State House on Monday said Chakwera had cancelled all his public engagements. Over past two weeks, Chakwera has been conducting crop inspection exercises in various districts across the country.