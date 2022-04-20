South Africa floods: Six Malawians die

Six Malawians have died, two are missing while 53 have been left homeless due to floods which have devastated KwaZulu Natal Province in South Africa.

Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe has confirmed.

He said some of the Malawians who are homeless have asked to be repatriated.

In South Africa, over 440 people have died following the floods which have hit Kwazulu Natal. The BBC reported that search was continuing for 63 people who are still missing. Some of them were swept away by swollen rivers and mudslides.

The South African military said it would deploy more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has since declared a state of national disaster over the floods.

On Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera conveyed sympathies to Ramaphosa and to all South Africans for the loss of life, property and social order due in KwaZulu Natal Province.

Chakwera who is also chairperson of Southern African Development Community said Malawi is collaborating with her regional partners to urgently provide moral and material support towards relief and recovery efforts in South Africa where thousands have been affected by floods.