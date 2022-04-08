Malawi donates beans to insurgency victims in Mozambique

The Malawi Government has donated 30 metric tonnes of beans to the Mozambican Government towards supporting people affected by the incursions in Cabo Delgado.

The development follows President Lazarus Chakwera’s pledge which he made during the Extra-Ordinary SADC Summit held on 12th January, 2022 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

During that summit, President Chakwera who is the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), said the pledge was a sign of commitment by the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) in the wake of the ongoing insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

Honoring the pledge, Malawi through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has on Wednesday, April 6 handed over 30 metric tons of beans at a ceremony which took place in Tete Province, Mozambique.

Speaking at the donation ceremony on behalf of President Chakwera was DoDMA Commissioner, Charles Kalemba, who said the gesture symbolises the solidarity within the SADC region and friendship between President Chakwera and President Filipe Nyusi.

Kalemba said the people of Cabo Delgado province are going through the trauma of being forced away from their homes having their livelihood disrupted in terrible circumstances hence the need for assistance.

“It is in moments of hardship and suffering that societies need to close ranks and assist one another. This is the tie that binds the people of the two countries; who if not only for the lines that mark the geographical boundaries, are but one in historical and cultural sense,” said Kalemba.

He added that the needs of the displaced people are many so the donation by Malawi Government is aimed at contributing to the ongoing assistance that various friends of the Mozambican government are making to alleviate the suffering of the displaced people.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Mozambican President was the President of the National Institute for Disaster Management, Luisa Celma Meque who saluted the good gesture by the Malawi government in efforts to minimise the suffering of the affected.

Celma Meque said while they are dealing with the invasions in Cabo Delgado, Tropical Storm ANA and Cyclone Gombe deposited yet another burden on the affected population and added that the donation will really help the victims.

“On behalf of our President, we extend our utmost gratitude to President Chakwera, his government and the people of Malawi for honouring the pledge and reaching out to our people suffering from effects of terrorist attacks and Tropical Storm ANA induced-floods,” said Celma Meque.

According to her, Tropical Storm ANA hit Mozambique on 25th of January this year through Mutalala District affecting about 35,000 families while the terrorist attacks have affected almost 807,000 people hence the need for bordering countries to work together in addressing such issues of disasters.

Celma Meque also visited Malawi in February this year after Tropical Storm ANA affected some parts of the southern and central region and donated 60 metric tonnes of assorted food and non-food relief items to the affected people on behalf of the Mozambican government.