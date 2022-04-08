Phalombe teachers urged to be hardworking

Teachers in Phalombe district have been asked to be hardworking and committed to best teaching practices that were put in place so that the district should continue performing well during national examinations.

This was said on Thursday at Phalombe secondary school when the district’s education office with support from other partners awarded best performing schools and teachers.

In his speech, district’s director of education, youth and sports, Sonnex Likharuwe, said there is need to make sure that the current position one be maintained and that other schools that performed poorly should improve.

“We organised this event as one way of motivating you (teachers), we would like to see the district doing better during national examinations every year. For the schools, which have performed poorly, I am asking you to make sure that you improve in areas that are effecting you.

“I am sure that with the way most of you are emulating the best teaching practices, we are going to send many students this year to the national secondary schools, let’s learn from each other,” said Likharuwe.

On his part, Phalombe district council chairperson Benard Komwa, concurred with the education chief that there is need that schools that are not performing well in the district work extra hard.

“Despite that we are on first position in the recent Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examinations, but there are other schools which did not perform well in this district. Please let’s pull up our socks so that we should send many learners to secondary schools,” he said.

In an interview, Patrick Phwitiko who is the deputy head teacher for Dzenje Primary School, which has topped the best performing primary schools in the district, attributed his school’s performance to hard work and unity among the teachers at the school.

“We always encourage each other that we need to give it all when executing our duties so that our learners should gasp everything that we teach them and we put them in groups depending on levels of their understanding, this has helped us a lot,” he said.

Among the awards, the education office bought every grade A at Mk500 that saw Dzenje primary school standard eight teachers going home with over Mk100,000 as over 220 As were obtained by its learners.

Best performing teachers apart from getting certificates of recognition, also went away with prizes such as money and t-shirts from United Civil Servants Sacco who also supported the event.