Zomba City Mayor calls for durable roads

By Raphael Likaka

Zomba City Mayor, Councilor Davie Maunde, has called on contractors to build durable roads in the city saying roads that are not durable are an insult to taxpayers.

The Mayor made the call at the launch of construction of three roads in the Zomba City.

Councilor Maunde observed that some roads contractors construct roads that are not durable and he cautioned such contractors that the council will terminate their contracts once it discovers that the roads are poorly constructed.

The Mayor said the council expects that the construction of the roads be finished in 180 days which translates to six months and further warn that the council will not allow the construction to go above the stated period.

He therefore asked the contractors that are expected to construct the roads to employ people within the city so that they should benefit from the project.

“I want to appeal to the contractors that you should make sure to employ the city residents so that they should benefit from the roads project,” added Councilor Maunde.

He said the three roads will transform Zomba into a good looking city, anticipating that the roads will also improve mobility for road users.

He appealed to the city residents to desist from stealing project property and vandalising road structures once the roads are finished.

“I urge the city residents that you should see to it that people are not stealing building materials,” Maunde said.

He said the council will compensate those whose properties will be affected as opposed to those that deliberately constructed their structures along road reserves.

One of the contractors, Patrick Mbalame has assured the council that he will construct a durable and good quality road from Sikinala-Sogoja.

“Let me assure you that our company Pams contractors will do a good job,” added Mbalame.

Group Village Head Chikanda who is along Namiwawa extension road said he and his subjects are happy with the road project, adding that the new road will transform his area into a good looking place.

He therefore appalled to the contractors to employ people along the roads so that they should benefit from the projects.

Zomba City Council will construct three roads namely; Kalimbuka, Namiwawa extension and Sikinala Sojoja. Each road costs K13 billion, according to Zomba City Council.