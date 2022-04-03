Bishop Malasa calls on women to deepen their Christian faith

By Raphael Likaka

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Brighton Vitta Malasa has called on women in the diocese to stand firm on Christian faith in the face of life challenges, emulating the life of Mary the mother of Jesus.

Bishop Malasa made the call in Balaka when the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire was commemorating Annoceation which is the time Mary received announcement on the birth of a son, Emmanuel from Angel Gabriel.

He further called on the women to remain firm and serve God and that they should emulate Maria at the time she received the announcement from Angel Gabriel on the birth of Jesus, adding that it was a marvel that Maria accepted the responsibility of bearing the saviour, Jesus Christ.

“Be strong in serving the Lord and be as ready as Maria in taking up the responsibility to become the mother to bear Christ Jesus,” the Bishop added.

He also appealed to men in the diocese to avoid oppressing women saying oppression would deny women chance to serve the Lord.

“I appeal to you men that you should not oppress women rather give the chance to serve in the church through various positions,” said Malasa.

President of Mother Union in the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Mary Makande advised fellow women to be obedient like the holy mother, Mary, adding that the women in the diocese have the obligation to do charity works.

She further called on the women in the diocese to be firm, focused in serving the Lord and be dedicated to prayer all the time as women play important role in the church.

” You should never be discouraged, dedicate yourself to prayer because women very instrumental in the church,” said Makande.

Before the commemoration of Annoceation, Bishop Malasa led the Mother Union to a walk in Balaka Township while preaching the words of God before and later he donated assorted items to patients at Balaka District Hospital.

Every year, the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire commemorates the Annoceation.