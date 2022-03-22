Teethsavers aid flood victims in Salima

Teethsavers International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated relief items to over 350 households affected by floods in Traditional Authorities (T/A’s) Khombedza and Kalonga in Salima district.

Speaking during the donation, Teethsavers International Country Director, Fred Sambani, said they made a donation in order to help those families affected by floods to recover from their loss.

Quoting scriptures from the book of Matthew 25:34-40, Sambani said when such disasters happen, communities are left helpless something that requires an urgent intervention.

“The maize flour donated today will help people in their day-to-day life and improve their livelihoods in their homes and others as they continue to stay in camp waiting to go back to their homes,” said Sambani.

He further asked well-wishers for more support saying at the camp there are so many families that need support.

“The people continue to face shortage of basic necessities. So, any kind of help will be welcome,” Sambani said.

Deputy minister of Health Hon. Enock Phale MP commended the organisation for the donation, saying it will lessen the suffering of the affected families.

“Most of them were sleeping on empty tummies. The food will cover some period. We ask other organisations and companies to emulate this good example,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Maria Bizayi, 68, thanked Teeth Savers International for the donation, saying it came at a time he had no food in her family.

She said it is encouraging that the corporate world is thinking about them during this critical time where they need help more than ever.