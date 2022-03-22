Bridge on M5 road develops cracks

Cracks have developed on Nabvunde Bridge, which is on the Salima-Nkhotakota M5 road at a distance of 25 kilometers from Nkhotakota Boma.

Pictures shared on social media show that the bridge has cracks on one its of its walls and Malawians are worried.

“This is a time bomb,” said social commentator Onjezani Kenani.

The Roads Authority has since assured Malawians that a contractor will be on site for maintenance works beginning Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson for the authority Portia Kajanga said it is expected that the maintenance works will take three works to be complete.

She added that the works will not disrupt traffic and vehicles will continue crossing the river using the bridge.