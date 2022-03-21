Man hangs himself in Chitipa

A 25-year-old man has died after hanging himself at Ishalikila village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

He has been identified as Butusho Mwalwamba of Mwenitete village T/A Kilupula in Karonga district.

This occurred on March 18, 2022 at 17:00 hours at Ishalikila village, T/A Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

It is reported that on this fateful day, Mwalwamba was visited by his girlfriend at his home where he was staying with his mother.

He introduced his girlfriend to his mother. Later, he escorted her back home.

After coming back, he went straight to his bedroom and locked himself. This raised suspicion to his mother who went to check on him.

The mother found him hanging under the roof of his bedroom. Police officers together with medical personnel from Chitipa District Hospital visited the scene. Postmortem results showed that death was due to strangulation.

Police have since urged people to always share their grievances with others other than taking own lives.