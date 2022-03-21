Police arrest man, recover items in Chitipa

Chitipa Police have arrested 34-year-old Haston Nyondo in connection to a series of breaking and theft offences that occurred in the District and recovered items in the process.

This follows extensive investigations and intelligence gathering by Criminal Investigations Department.

On March 19 2022, Police arrested Nyondo and recovered from him the following items: 37 Inch Logic plasma screen, Rising multimedia Bluetooth speaker, Two Alto speakers, Behringer mixer, Four packets of Cremora milk, 3 Inch Robray mattress, 8-inch double bed Robray mattress, Nine plastic chairs, Four bottles of Dawn body lotion and Four tablets of Peals bathing soap.

Some of the items have been identified by the owners.

Police in the District are urging people whose property were stolen to come an identify their property.

Nyondo will be taken to Court soon to answer charges of Breaking and Theft offences.

He hails from Ifumbo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.