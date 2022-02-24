Devotion: Pursue your purpose to the end

Jonah 2:8 “They that observe lying vanities forsake their own mercy.”

Jonah run away from his God given purpose for his own reasons. He then was swallowed for three days and on the third day he spoke the words in our opening scripture. He said those that observe vanities forsake their own mercy. In other version it says those that go after worthless things forsake their own mercy.

Jonah has realised that if you forsake God’s purpose in your life, all you are now doing are vanities or worthless things even if they give you money or pleasure.

There are two personalities that I want to compare in the Bible and thus King Solomon and Paul the Apostle.

Paul the Apostle was pursuing vanities when God called him to fulfil God’s given purpose. He responded and lived in that purpose to the end. At the end of his life he was satisfied and he said:

2Timothy 4:7-8 “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith. From now on, there is stored up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that day; and not to me only, but also to all those who have loved his appearing.”

King Solomon started well and was the beloved of God. He walked in God’s purpose at the beginning.

1King 3:3 “Solomon loved the LORD, walking in the statutes of David his father: only he sacrificed and burnt incense in the high places.”

However, as he was growing old, the King moved from his God given purpose in pursuit of vanities.

1 King11:4 “For it happened, when Solomon was old, that his wives turned away his heart after other gods; and his heart was not perfect with the LORD his God, as was the heart of David his father.”

According to History the book of Ecclesiastes was written in 735bc which is just 3 years before King Solomon died in 732BC. Let us see how he concluded his life. He says it at the beginning of the book of Ecclesiastes.

Ecclesiastes 1:2 “Vanity of vanities,” says the Preacher; “Vanity of vanities, all is vanity.”

His end was vanities. Therefore, maintain your God given purpose. Don’t follow vanities such as Money, convenience, fame, and others. Anything outside God given purpose is vanity even if the world speaks highly of it.

CONFESSION

I refuse to pursue lying vanities. I am running my race and will finish my course with joy and will receive my crown which the Lord God has prepared for me. I am a success in Jesus Name.

+265 888 326247