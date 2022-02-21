Police arrest nine criminals

Malawi Police have arrested nine criminals connected to attacks on Catholic institutions over the past months.

The arrested criminals are suspected to have carried out attacks at Catholic institutions including Limbe cathedral, Nantipwili Parish in Bvumbwe, Thunga Parish in Thyolo and Bishops house in Chikwawa Diocese.

The thugs are also accused of breaking into homes and businesses premises of some prominent individuals.

Malawi Police Service spokesperson James Kadadzera has said in a statement that the law enforcers have since recovered some of the stolen property which include cellphones and cash (in foreign currency) stolen at Nantipwili Parish at Bvumbwe.

Meanwhile, Kadadzera has assured that Malawi Police Service detectives are closing in on remaining suspects and that more stolen property will also be recovered.