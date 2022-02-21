Bullets promote four from Reserves

Patrick Mwaungulu (Image credit: Bullets)

Four Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves players have been promoted to the senior team and the club has released three more senior team players, taking the number of released players to 11.

Defender Kesten Simbi and midfielders Thomson Magombo, Yankho Singo and Patrick Mwaungulu are the players that head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has promoted from the reserve side to Nyasa Big Bullets.

In advance of the 2022 season, which kicks off on March 5, the club has also released three first team players and another trio from the Reserves.

Ben Manyozo, Paul Kansungwi and Luke Chima are the first team members that have been released.

“We thank them all for their services to the club and we wish them all the best for the future,” the club said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bullets Reserves defender White Kitseni is expected to go out on loan to a team which the club will be announcing in due course.

A fortnight ago, Bullets also released eight senior team members following the expiry of their contracts. The players are Bright Munthali, Chimango Kayira, Chiukepo Msowoya, Dalitso Sailesi, Nelson Kangunje, Pilirani Zonda, Sankhani Mkandawire and Zicco Mkanda.

Source: Bullets media