Man sentenced to 4 months in prison for possessing firearm

A 59-year-old man in Dowa has been sentenced to 4 months imprisonment with hard labour for being found in possession of a firearm without a licence.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni heard that the convict Nikisi Nthala on December 24, 2021 at Mandolo Village in Dowa District was found in possession of a firearm namely Greener without a licence.

Appearing before court, the Nthala pleaded guilty to a charge of found in possession of a firearm without a licence contrary to Section 12 of the Firearms Act.

In his submission, state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni asked the court to pass a stiff punishment, saying the convict is not a first offender.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court for leniency.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri sentenced the convict to 4 months imprisonment with hard labour but suspended the sentence to 12 months.

The firearm (Greener) has been forfeited to Malawi Government.

The convict comes from Nyang’amire Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

In a related development, the same court has also convicted and sentenced Mathokero Chidakwa aged 30 of Misi Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District to 4 months imprisonment with hard labour for destroying forest produce without a licence contrary to Section 46 of the Forestry Act Amended Bill 2020.

The court through state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda heard that Chidakwa on December 31 2021 at Dowa Hills Plantation in Dowa District was found destroying forest produce without a licence.