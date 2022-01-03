Kalindo led anti-government demos resume this month

Former UTM Director of Youth Bon Kalindo says he will lead the first anti-government demonstrations of this year on January 13.

In an interview with local media, Kalindo has announced the resumption of demonstrations against the high cost of living in Malawi.

According to the politician, protests will be held on January 13 in Blantyre.

On 23rd January, Kalindo will lead Chingeni Tollgate aimed at forcing government to reduce tollgate fees. According to Kalindo, protesters will hold a vigil at the tollgate and force motorists not to pay fees.

Kalindo already negotiated for a reduction of the tollgate fees and government agreed but the Lazarus Chakwera administration is yet to implement the reduced fees.

Kalindo last year led demonstrations in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi aimed at demanding the Lazarus Chakwera administration to implement solutions to the rise in cost of living.

He was arrested in December on accusations of spreading false information during demonstrations in Mzuzu and Mangochi. After he was granted bail, he was also arrested for malicious damage during protests. He is currently out on bail.