Olomide, Makhadzi to perform at Simbi wife’s birthday party in Malawi

Malawian businessperson Simbi Phiri has hired Congolese Rhumba star Koffi Olomide and South Africa’s Makhadzi to perform at his wife’s 50th birthday party.

Simbi Phiri owns Khato Engineering which operates in Malawi, South Africa and Botswana.

Sikhanyisiwe Phiri’s birthday party will take place at Simbi’s farm in Mchinji on new year’s eve.

Olomide arrived in the country yesterday while Makhadzi is expected to arrive in the country any day.

The South African has been in the country on two other occasions this year and she is the first international artist to travel to Malawi in the year 2021 for more than two times.

Malawians have since hailed Phiri for bringing the two artists to Malawi.

“That’s a big one… It’s not a joke to bring this one,” said musician Lucius Banda who also organisms the Sand Music Festival.