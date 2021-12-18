Kakhobwe the hero as Bullets beat Silver in Airtel Top 8 final

Goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe saved Levison Maganizo’s penalty to help Nyasa Big Bullets beat Silver Strikers 5-3 on penalties and win their first ever Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The People’s Team have completed the 2020/21 football season with a double after they also won the Super League last month.

In front of thousands of their fans, Bullets showed up and were slightly above their opponents in terms of pressing but their failure to convert chances into goals kept the Central Bankers into the game.

Hours before the match, Bullets were dealt with a massive blow when Top Scorer in the competition Babatunde Adepoju was notified about his suspension after accumulating a yellow card during Bullets’ semifinal 4-1 win over Mighty Wanderers.

The game which ended 1-1 in the regulation time was a close one and there is no doubt more goals would have been scored especially from Bullets who had plenty of chances in the first half.

Stain Davie gave the Central Bankers the lead 9th minute after a brilliant cross from Frank Banda which found the striker unmarked to head past Ernest Kakhobwe, 0-1.

Bullets showed their fighting spirit to come back in the 16th minute through Lanjesi Nkhoma who did press and probe Silver’s defence before slotting a powerful shot past Charles Thom in goal for the visitors.

Bullets signaled their intent to attack and they nearly doubled their lead in the 26th minute when Nkhoma did his magic before sending a dangerous ball into the box to Chiukepo Msowoya who failed to connect as Thom was quick to snatch the ball away from the striker.

At the other end, the Area 47 based side made it known that they would not offer Bullets too much respect as they too employed positive tactics.

A burst from Zebron Kalima saw him play Blessings Tembo who shot wide from close range.

With 10 minutes left to play, Bullets had another clear-cut chance when a cross from Alick Lungu found Msowoya in the six-yard box but the striker saw his effort just missing the upright with an inch for a goal kick.

Bullets had another chance towards the end of the half when Nkhoma outplayed Mike Robert before sending a very dangerous cross into the box to Msowoya who was undecided as he failed to head the ball into an empty net with Thom already beaten in the line of duty.

After the recess, head coach Kalisto Pasuwa made a double substitution when he brought in Zicco Mkanda and Eric Kaonga for Msowoya and Lungu whilst Innocent Shema replaced Robert for the visitors.

Unlike the first half, both teams slowed down and chances were very few but it was Bullets who did more pressing in search of the much-needed goal.

In the 52nd minute, Mkanda won a freekick in the offensive half and when he stepped up, his effort was well saved by Thom for a corner.

There was a penalty shout from Bullets in the 55th minute when Maxwell Paipi was judged to have handled the ball from a corner which was taken by Kaonga.

The Bankers introduced Chikondi Kamanga for Taonga Chimodzi whilst Pasuwa brought in Precious Phiri for Hassan Kajoke to try to add some firepower upfront.

The Bankers produced a stunning counter-hurricane attack in the 70th minute through Kalima and Tembo to release Davie upfront but Kakhobwe was equal to the task with a brilliant save for a corner which was easily dealt with by Gomezgani Chirwa.

Tembo and Patrick Macheso were then replaced by Levison Maganizo and Maxwell Phodo to try to win back the midfield battle which was mostly dominated by Henry Kabichi and Chimwemwe Idana.

Shortly afterward, Kakhobwe was forced into eye-catching save when he denied Banda from scoring outside the penalty box.

Kabichi was then called into action with a brilliant block to deny Banda from scoring as his goal-bound shot in the 80th minute almost punished the home team.

Bullets made another change in the 89th minute when Yamikani Fodya replaced Petro, a sign that Pasuwa was now preparing for a shoot-out.

However, Bullets almost snatched a late victory in the additional minutes when Phiri’s shot caught Thom napping in the line of duty but the ball hit the upright in unbelievable circumstances.

In the final minute of the additional minutes, Phiri was at it again, this time around, producing a powerful header which was well saved by Thom for a corner and despite the late pressure from Bullets, Silver Strikers held on to take the game to the penalties.

In the shoot-out, Yamikani Fodya, Zicco Mkanda, Chimwemwe Idana, Gomezgani Chirwa and Nickson Nyasulu scored their penalties for Bullets whilst Frank Banda, Stain Davie and Innocent Shema scored for Silver Strikers but Levison Maganizo saw his spot kick well saved by Kakhobwe as Bullets won 5-3 and ended their Cup drought since 2017.

The win sees Bullets walking away with a trophy and MK17.5 million in prize money