Dowa Police embarks on AIP monitoring exercise

Dowa Police Station led by the Officer In-Charge, Deputy Commissioner of Police Violet Magwaya on Friday conducted Affordable Input Program (AIP) monitoring exercise in a number of selling points within its policing jurisdiction.

According to Dowa Police relations officer Gladson M’bumpha, the tour started off from Dowa Boma at Small Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM), Admarc and Paramount Holdings.

“During the tour, the team interacted with a number of beneficiaries and supervisors in all selling points” said M’bumpha.

The Officer In-Charge and the team finally warned the supervisors in all distribution centres against any malpractice, such as corruption.

They also told the workers that police officers will ensure that the exercise is conducted peacefully in all selling points and advised the beneficiaries to report any malpractice by the selling staff to Police.