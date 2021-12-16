Ekwendeni Hammers axe six players

Mzuzu based Tnm Super League team, Ekwendeni Hammers, has released six players.

Club General Secretary Benjamin Thole has said in a statement that the players have been released following recommendation from the technical panel.

The six are Former Bullets and Masters Security player Eneya Banda, Omega Mhone, Dailes Yasin, Patrick Rudi, Tikondwe Simwaka and Clever Kaira who scored the first hattrick of the 2021 season.

Thole in the statement thanked the said players for the services they offered during the time with the team.

A club source has since claimed that the players have been axed because they are still keeping FDH Cup jerseys which the club ordered players to return after their FDH Cup final game against Silver Strikers.

“We are losing good players that could help us in the next season because of the small issue. Cup Jersey is for players and there is no team in the world where the Cup Jersey is used for two seasons. These players took FDH Jerseys which the GS demanded to return after final game in Lilongwe,” he said.

Ekwendeni Hammers finished ninth in the 2021 Tnm Super League and are expected to play their second season in the elite league. They also reached the final of the FDH Bank Cup.