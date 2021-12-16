Nigerian arrested in Malawi over cocaine

Lilongwe Police Station has arrested a 22-year-old Nigerian, identified as Chigozie Framulyne Ifeamy Chukwu, for being found in possession of dangerous drugs suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect was found with 7 blisters of the suspected drug at City Mall campus at around 12:30 hours, according to a police statement posted Malawi Police Facebook Page.

When a tip-off reached officers manning City Mall Police Unit, the same was relayed to Lilongwe Police Station’s drug detectives who made a follow-up that led to the arrest of Chigozie Chukwu and seizure of the illicit drug.

Further search was extended to his house in Area 49 where loose cannabis Sativa was also found in his bedroom.

The illicit drug will be sent to Pharmacy Medicines and Regulatory Authority for analysis.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer a case of found in possession of dangerous drugs which contravenes Section 4 as read with Regulation 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.