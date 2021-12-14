Activists demand arrest of Mtambo

Human Rights Activists say the Malawi Police should arrest Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, and the leadership of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for leading violent demonstrations between May 2019 and April 2020.

The activists made the call yesterday following the arrest of activist Bon Kalindo for malicious damage committed during protests which he led over the past five weeks.

Groupings which released the statement are Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI); the Social Revolution Movement (SRM); the Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA); the Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD); the Mzuzu Youth Caucus and Centre for Children Affairs Malawi.

According to the activists, reasons for the re-arrest of Kalindo so far point to selective application of justice and a Police Service that is carrying out its business as a militia wing of the MCP!

“It is against this background that if indeed Kalindo’s re-arrest is connected to the looting and damage of property during the Lilongwe demonstrations that were conducted recently, then the police should also arrest the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Mr. Timothy Mtambo, and the leadership of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), who led the endless violent demonstrations between May 2019 and April 2020, where billions worth of property was damaged, and left scores of people injured, including the gruesome murder of the late Inspector Imedi.

“We would like to warn that selective application of justice will not be entertained!

“Thus far, we are challenging the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Kainja, to intervene, otherwise he risks being personally held responsible for Mr. Kalindo’s persecution,” reads part of their statement.

The Human Rights Activists, in the statement, challenged all well-meaning Malawians to be vigilant and defend the country’s young democracy from the atrocities, torture and wanton abuse of the citizens’ human rights by the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

They added that they will never get tired of reminding President Chakwera that Kalindo’s arrest will not derail the fight against this government to fix the economy, cushion the poor, and deliver on all its campaign promises that were made prior to the court sanctioned June 23, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE).

Kalindo was arrested yesterday minutes after he was granted bail by a court in Zomba. He was taken to Lilongwe where reports indicate that he was granted police bail.