The Season of Divorces: Keturah, Pemphero Mphande separate

Musician Keturah and manager Pemphero Mphande have gone separate ways after a nine-month business relationship.

Mphande announced the split in a Facebook post this afternoon.

“I would like to inform you all that effective today, December 13th, I have stepped down as Miss Keturah’s manager.

“I asked to step down as her manager so that I can focus on my work at my organization, my company and also other work I do for different brands I work for. We have both found it to be a better decision,” said Mphande.

The two joined forces in March this year and over the past months Keturah has released two singles, one of which was released last week.

Mphande in his statement thanked Keturah for the experience saying she introduced him to music management and he has learnt a lot from her.

“Over the last few months, we have achieved so many things, most of which are firsts for Keturah’s music and brand. We have built a strong music brand that beyond selling the music and creating it’s visibility, has attracted corporate appeal and brand ambassadorship deals. I believe, I leave her in a better position today than she was 9 months ago when I first met her,” said Mphande.

Keturah has also released a statement in which she has confirmed the end of her musical journey. She has described the time with Mphande as the brightest of her career as it yielded good fruits that will forever be seen.

“You picked me up from a time when my career was just in it’s infancy to this day when am now a exempli gratia of pure talent around the globe.

“There is no word that can define what you have done for me and my career because you were exceptional and exemplary in your work. The only thing I can say and wish for you right now is God’s blessings in your journey as a manager in different spheres of art,” said Keturah.

The split has been announced on a day in which musician Onesimus’s wife Lisa Mlanduli has also announced that the two have separated.