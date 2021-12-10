Retired Magistrate Esmie Tembenu dies

Retired Child Justice Magistrate, Esmie Tembenu, has died days after she was involved in a road accident in Nsanje.

Tembenu sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to Nsanje District Hospital. She later taken to South Africa for further treatment.

At the time of the accident on December 1, the retired Magistrate was driving a motor vehicle registration number NU 418, Toyota’s Belta Salon from the direction of Nsanje heading Marka with four passengers on board. They were in Nsanje for activities to do with the 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

Upon arrival at Marka Trading Centre, she lost control of the motor vehicle and the vehicle swerved to the offside dirty verge where it overturned three times.

Tembenu who was born in 1961, worked for several years as Child Justice Magistrate.

She also served as board chair for Youth Rehabilitation Centre, Eye of the Child and board member for Adventist Health International and Blantyre Hospital.

Following her retirement from the Judiciary, Tembenu started an organisation called Family Rights, Elderly and Child Protection (Frechip).

Meanwhile, tributes for Tembenu have been pouring in on social media.

“Esmie Tembenu never cursed darkness. She lit a fire. She gave us light. She taught us one great thing: Children are never guilty. Children are only culpable to commit crimes. Children are innocent. She was The Child Magistrate we knew. Rest In Peace mayi,” wrote Journalist Kondwani Kamiyala.

“Mrs. Tembenu’s loss is a big blow to the entire SDA Women’s Ministries and the Children’s Ministries as she would always play that background motherly role

“She shall be greatly missed and am at loss of words to describe the pain am feeling right now. Mama Tembenu, You selflessly served the nation well. You made us Adventist Woman feel very proud of you,” said Emily Ndlovukazi on an SDA Facebook group.