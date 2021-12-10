DPP wants Kalindo released

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the arrest of Malawi protests leader Bon Kalindo is an attempt by the Lazarus Chakwera administration to silence critics.

The party through its spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has said this in a statement following the arrest of Kalindo.

Namalomba said there has been several attempts by government to stop Kalindo who has been conducting anti-government protests where he has been criticising the government for its failure to fulfil campaign promises and for the worsening economic conditions.

“We find Mr Kalindo’s arrest as politically motivated and the arrest itself has potential to fuel more anger in Malawians, whom he has been leading in several anti-government protests,” reads part of the DPP statement.

Police this morning said they arrested Kalindo for spreading lies about the death of late Clement Chiwaya, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and about attacks on persons with albinism.

Kalindo is accused of publishing the false statements during anti-government protests in Mangochi yesterday and in Mzuzu last week.