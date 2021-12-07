Zambian president Hichilema in Malawi

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia is in Malawi for a one day working visit.

Hichilema was welcomed at Kamuzu International Airport by Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka.

The Zambian leader proceeded to Kamuzu Palace for bilateral talks between the two countries and a private meeting with President Chakwera.

Writing on Facebook this morning, Chakwera who is also chairperson of SADC said he was happy to receive Hichilema for a one day working visit.

“The ties between Malawi and Zambia are immemorial. We do share common values, history, languages and culture, over and above sharing borders. We are one people from many facets.

“We have many Malawians living in Zambia and vice-versa. I therefore look forward to my tete-a-tete with HH to find sustainable solutions for the advancement of our two countries.

“We will also hold bilateral talks to enhance our trade, economic and political cooperation,” Chakwera said.

Last month, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi also undertook a three-day state visit to Malawi.