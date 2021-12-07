Man brutally murdered in Mponela

A man believed to be about 30-years-old has been murdered at Mponela in Dowa.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that the incident occurred during the night of December 5-6, 2021 at Chakhala village along Chimwaza Nambuma earth road in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.

Msadala said police received information that there was an unknown male African person lying dead in a garden at Chakhala village. Upon receipt of the report, CID officers rushed to the scene and confirmed same.

“The dead body was then conveyed to Dowa District hospital mortuary pending identification and postmortem,” said Msadala.

Meantime, investigations are in progress to arrest the culprits.