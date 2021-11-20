Gemini Major releases “Ooh Lala” featuring Ayra Starr

By Roy Kafoteka

Multi-award-winning producer and artist Gemini Major comes through with his new single titled, “Ooh Lala” featuring Nigerian star Ayra Starr.

The new single serves as a follow-up to Gemini’s recent song “Ewele” featuring Dunnie and Focalistic released earlier this year. It features collaboration from the enchanting Nigerian Mavin Records female singer, Ayra Starr.

Coming as a build up to his new 7-track EP, Island Water that’s soon to drop, the song offers new Afro sounds with direct approach from singles like “Loke Loke” featuring Anatii, “Short Story” featuring Manu WorldStar, “Assalamu Alaykum” and “Ewele” featuring Dunnie and Focalistic.

Overtime, South African Hip-Hop and other related artists have really put in work into their latest projects and are trying to fuse sounds together in making their work standout and appealing to different audiences. AmaPiano and Afro-Pop are some of the known popular sounds that have quickly caught up with genres of the music industry and made familiarity with today’s audience catching a different vibe.

The new song, “Ooh Lala” is one of a classic offering vibe of Afro-Pop and Soul, creating a unique blend between the two top-notch SA and Nigerian based artists.

Adopting rich sounds of traditional Hip-Hop, Afro-Pop and Soul, the two come together to create a banger with a catchy tune and great melody that will definitely guarantee of it being worth on your playlist this weekend.

Now out, check out “Ooh Lala” here.