Malawi Police HR head Kaliza sent on leave over sexual abuse allegations

Stan Kaliza, Commissioner responsible for Human Resources, Management and Development at Malawi Police Service, has been sent on forced leave over allegations that he sexually abused female officers.

Malawi Police Spokesperson has confirmed in a leaked letter dated 20 November.

Kadadzera said the Malawi Police Service has commenced investigations following screenshots indicating that Kaliza sexually abused junior female officer at the Malawi Police Service.

“When the investigations are concluded, the matter will be referred to the Police Service Commission, which, under the Police Act, the mandate of disciplining senior police officers. Meanwhile, the concerned Commissioner has been sent on forced to pave way for the investigations,” said Kadadzera.

Screenshots shared on WhatsApp and Facebook show that Kaliza solicited sexual favours from several police women.

Reports indicate that Kaliza was demanding sex in exchange for promotions or recruitment of their children into police service.

It is further alleged that the officer “promised some of the women promotion during this coming centenary celebration”.

About 50 women are reported to have been sexually abused by Kaliza.