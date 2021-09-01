Football commentator incites violence in Chintheche

Rumphi (in green) vs Chintheche in the first round of SIMSO League

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has accused a football commentator of inciting the violence that broke out during a SIMSO League match over the weekend at Chintheche Community Ground where referee MacNells Gausi was beaten by angry hooligans.

According to a report signed by Northern Region Football Association Vice General Secretary Desire Bellings and forwarded to the region’s refereeing body (NRFRA), the commentator caused violence with what the report described as hostile commentary.

In his commentary through a Public Address System, the commentator insinuated Chintheche as a community has good referees compared to the one who was handling the home team’s league match against the Rumphi United.

NRFA has also faulted Chintheche Football Club for failing to control its supporters.

“The Sub-Committee finds Chintheche Football Club wrong for violating article 19 of the league rules by failing to control their supporters who beat up and insulted the match referee, MacNells Gausi and two Rumphi United players during and after the match,” reads part of the report.

Article 19 (8) of the league rules on misconduct states that the action of supporters is under responsibilities of the club and necessary precautions needs to be taken to prevent the display of unsporting behaviour.

The report also quoted Sub-article 7 which states that causing violence invites a K100 000.00 or ban of the ground.

At the moment, Chintheche Football Club has been barred from using Chiwaza ground as home ground while also given 48 hours to respond to the charges in writing or appeal against it to the NRFA disciplinary sub-committee.

As we went for press, Chintheche United had not yet responded whether accepting or appealing against the verdict.

Meanwhile, all the remaining matches for Chintheche United have been shifted to Mzuzu Technical College Ground starting with a game against Embangweni Football Club on Saturday.