Police tells tollgate employees to wear masks at construction site

Officer In-Charge for Dedza Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mwizamose Nyoni, has urged workers at Kalinyeke tollgate construction site to always wear masks at the site in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Nyoni was speaking after visiting the site to appreciate the security set up at the area.

The police commissioner rebuked the tendency of putting masks in the pockets by some workers.

“I have noticed that some of you put on your masks when you saw police coming despite the fact that your employer gave you all masks, this behaviour is not acceptable and should be stopped,” lamented Nyoni.

Nyoni also urged the supervisors to monitor their juniors to ensure that there is conceited effort in fighting the spread of the virus and at the same time making the site a safe working environment.

The Officer In-Charge took time to advise supervisors to guard against gender-based violence on women and girls at the site.

She said the violence against women negatively affect women’s general well-being, and prevents women from fully participating at working places.

On security, Nyoni asked the security guards at the site to be vigilant. She also advised them to alert the police whenever they come across anything suspicious so that properties at the site are not tampered with.

Nyoni promised regular police patrols within the site. She further asked supervisors to have good rapport with the community around the site. She said good working relationship helps to reduce acts of vandalism which sometimes happen due to poor relationship.

On his part, Andrew Kalimu, Operation Manager thanked the Officer In-Charge for paying a visit to appreciate issues concerning security.

Kalimu said the workers at the site will emulate the tips to ensure that issues of security are adhered to. He further hailed the OC for tackling issues of Covid-19 prevention measures and gender-based violence cases against women and girls.