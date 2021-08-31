Pagalaundi pakusintha – Chakwera   

President Lazarus Chakwera says the beginning of the Kenyatta road expansion project in Lilongwe is clear evidence that “pagalaundi pakusintha”.

He made the remarks at BICC in Lilongwe this morning during the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion works of Kenyatta Drive and Mzimba Street which will be upgraded from two lanes to six lanes.

Over the past months, Malawians have been using the term “pa ground sipali bwino” (literally “the ground is bad”) to describe the economic conditions characterized by unemployment and lack of capital business, among other issues, under the Tonse Alliance Government.

Chakwera said his administration has commenced infrastructure projects across the country which, he argued, are creating wealth and jobs for the youth.

He described the Kenyatta Drive project as a fulfillment of his promise to build a new Malawi through job creation, wealth creation and food security, which requires investments in infrastructure projects as an accelerator.

Chakwera claimed that the project shows that the economic situation is improving.

“Here is clear evidence that pagalaundi pakusintha,” said Chakwera

The Malawi leader also described the Kenyatta Drive expansion project as the beginning of his administration’s quest to lift the face of Lilongwe.

According to Chakwera, Lilongwe’s roads have suffered neglect under previous administrations and this has robbed Malawians of development.

He then urged Malawians to end the neglect of Lilongwe and use the Kenyatta Drive project as a launching pad for making Lilongwe a beautiful city.

“Let us resolve here and now to make this capital a clean, green and modern city,” said Chakwera.

“I expect the expansion of the Kenyatta road to set the standard for environmental preservation by making provisions for the protection or restoration of as many of our beautiful trees as possible.”

The project is being carried out by China Civil Engineering Construction and supervised by David Consulting Engineers.

The K19 billion project will cover a four-kilometre stretch from Parliament Roundabout through the Kamuzu Central Hospital Roundabout where an interchange will be constructed. Construction is expected to be completed in February, 2023.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nancy Chaula Mdooko said Lilongwe is experiencing a growth in traffic and her ministry is making efforts to expand the existing road network to defeat congestion.

She added that her ministry will also embark on other projects in Lilongwe including expansion of M1 Road to dual carriageway from Lilongwe CCAP through Crossroads to Kanengo, and from Kanengo to Kamuzu International Airport.