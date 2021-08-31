Hotel donates barriers to Mangochi police

By Michael Chiotcha

Mangochi based Fort Johnson Hotel on Monday donated barriers and solar panels to Mangochi Police for M’baluku Roadblock which was vandalized by community members two years ago.

The donation has been made following a request made by Mangochi police station to the hotel, after community members vandalized the roadblock.

In the address made during the donation, the hotel’s representative, Amos Mkandawire said the hotel management was amazed with the services of the police in Mangochi hence they decided to honor the request by giving a roadblock a new face.

“Our management was very happy to be approached by the neighbor on the need to support, this is an indicator that we have a good working relationship,” he said.

Mkandawire then commended the police visibility in the area saying this has enhanced security and has helped thwart impending criminal activities in the area.

On his side, Mangochi police Station Officer In charge, Francis Chisoti commended the hotel management for the donation which he described as timely.

Chisoti said the donation will go a long way in reducing workload and traffic congestion usually experienced at the roadblock.

“Officers had challenges during night shift, working without lights but now that is a thing of the past, this will greatly improve our efficiency,” he said.

M’baluku is one of the busiest roadblocks in Mangochi.