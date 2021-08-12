Mwase to attend AFCON draw

Malawi Men’s Senior National Football Team Head Coach Meck Mwase will on Friday leave for Cameroun to attend the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations draw which will be conducted on August 17 at Yaounde Conference Center.

The Flames qualified for the 2021 AFCON finals after beating Uganda 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in March this year and will on Sunday know their opponents at the biannual continental championship to be held in Cameroun in January 2022.

Mwase said he is excited to attend the draw which will give guidance on the team’s preparations for the AFCON.

“It’s going to be exciting attending such a big continental function. In football there are never easy draws and we will welcome whatever teams will be paired against.

“Knowing our opponents will help us start preparations for the AFCON as it will guide which type of players we should select and teams to engage for friendly matches as well as camping destinations,” he said.

Source: FAM