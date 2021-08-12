Welder killed while working underneath vehicle in Balaka

A 30-year-old welder identified as Frackson Fuleni has died after the stationary vehicle he was welding on was hit by a lorry this morning at Nthandizi trading centre along Balaka- Khwisa tarmac road.

Balaka Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Precious Makuta said Fuleni was killed at around 10:00 hours at Nthandizi trading centre within Balaka Township.

On the fateful moment, driver of BP 2973 Hino Ranger lorry, Charles Mailosi, 46, was driving the vehicle from the direction of Balaka main market heading Nthandizi trading centre along Balaka- Khwisa tarmac road.

Upon arrival at the trading centre, he failed to control the vehicle due to over speeding as its breaking system developed a fault.

He then hit the stationary vehicle registration number BY 2545 Scania lorry which was being welded underneath by Fuleni.

Following the impact, the stationary vehicle swerved forward and ran over the welder who sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while the driver of the cruising vehicle sustained deep cuts on both legs and has been admitted at Balaka District Hospital.

Two pedestrians sustained minor injuries and have been treated as out patients.

Fuleni hailed from Feleni Village, Traditional Authority Mlauli in Neno District.