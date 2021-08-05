Chakwera lacks strong decisive leadership – Atupele  

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has teared into President Lazarus Chakwera, saying the Malawi leader is not showing strong decisive leadership.

Muluzi made the remarks in reaction to reports that health sectors donors are pulling out of the country.

Muluzi, who served as Minister of Health in the Peter Mutharika administration, noted that donors under the Health Sector Joint Fund (HSJF) have withdrawn support for the payment of utility bills in the health sector as well as support for the procurement of blood from Malawi Blood Transfusion Services for CHAM facilities.

He expressed concern that donor confidence is diminishing everyday and the Chakwera administration has not shown commitment to support the health sector.

“All this is happening at a time when there is very little commitment from government to increase funding to the health sector.

“Strong decisive leadership is conspicuously lacking – we are currently facing a 3rd wave of Covid. Since the 3rd wave of Covid started, no single statement has come from our Head of State. What on earth is going on?” wrote Muluzi in a Facebook post.

Malawi Government has allocated K204.7 billion to the Ministry of Health in the 2021/22 budget.

Yesterday, health sector donors expressed concern that Malawi has failed to commit 15 percent of the national budget to the Health sector. Donors also advised government to look for alternatives to donor funding.