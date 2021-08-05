Ward councillor dies in Balaka road accident

A 39-year-old Ward Councillor in Balaka has died after a motorcycle he was riding was hit by a tanker along the Liwonde-Balaka M8 road.

Joseph Sandram Daniel was Councillor for Chimwalire Ward in Balaka South Constituency.

According to Balaka Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Precious Makuta, the accident occurred on August 4, 2021 at around 18:00 hours at Mpilisi EPA along Liwonde-Balaka M8 road.

The Dong Fen Tanker registration number ZA 2438/ZA 3756 was being driven by Hassan Piyasi, 60, from the direction of Liwonde heading Balaka.

Daniel was riding a motorcycle from the opposite direction. Upon arrival at Mpilisi EPA, the driver of the tanker which was empty, failed to control it due to speeding and then hit Daniel. The vehicle then swerved to the extreme off-side of the road.

Following the impact, the motorcyclist sustained multiple fractures and died on the spot while the driver of the motor vehicle sustained a cut wound on his forehead.

Meanwhile, police are advising road users to comply with road traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents.

The deceased hailed from Kwitanda Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.