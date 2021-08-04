SADC Summit is a great opportunity for Malawi – Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima says the upcoming 41st Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government is a great opportunity for the country to give the best impression to the world.

Malawi will host the summit from 9th to 18th August, 2021 when President Lazarus Chakwera will become the new chairperson of SADC.

Chilima yesterday said Malawi should regard the hosting of the Summit and the assuming of the SADC Chairmanship as a one-time opportunity to show the world what it is capable of and display the beauty that the country has.

The Vice President said this when he met members of the Ministerial Committee that has been formed in readiness of Malawi’s preparation for Hosting the 41st Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The Vice President met the Ministerial Committee to appreciate the status of Malawi’s preparedness in readiness of the forthcoming Summit as directed by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

During the meeting Honourable Eisenhower Mkaka M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson for the Malawi SNC presented a report on the position of preparations of the Summit as submitted by the various Subcommittees.

Concluding his remarks, Honourable Mkaka assured the Vice President that Malawi is well prepared to host the Summit and that the advance team from the SADC Secretariat is expected to arrive in the country on 4th August, 2021.

Chilima is expected to tour all Summit hot spots to ensure that all things are in place. The vice president will inspect the Airport and the Summit venue on Wednesday, 4th August, 2021 and Kamuzu Central Hospital on Thursday, 5th August, 2021.