Two arrested for raping three children in Dowa

Police at Mponela in Dowa district have arrested a man aged 46 and a boy aged 16 for raping three children.

The 46-year-old suspect has been identified as Dadiko Josam who hails from Kasuntha village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe.

Mponela police publicist sergeant Macpatson Msadala said the two committed the offence on July 27, 2021 at Kasuntha Trading Centre.

According to Msadala, Josam took all the three minors to a nearby bush to sexually abuse them. While Josam was undressing the first victim, the boy appeared and Josam offered him K5,000 for his silence. The boy instead opted to sexually abuse the child.

The first victim later reported the matter to her parents. She also revealed that Josam has been sexually abusing them (three children) for several months.

The two will appear before court soon to answer charges of having sexual intercourse with minors which contravenes section 138(1) of the penal code.