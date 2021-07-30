Devotion: Resist the devil

James 4:7 “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”

The devil is not all powerful as God. He is not all knowing as God. He is not omnipresent as God. He can be resisted and he can flee from you. So never think that you are powerless before Him. The Bible gives us some of the principles to resist him.

First of all one need to be submissive to God. We need to subject ourselves to God and His Word. When you have the Word and you walk in the Word then the devil can be resisted. Remember in the wilderness, our Lord Jesus resisted him by the Word of God.

1Peter 5:8-9 “Be sober and alert. Your enemy the devil, like a roaring lion, is on the prowl looking for someone to devour. 9 resist him, strong in your faith, because you know that your brothers and sisters throughout the world are enduring the same kinds of suffering.”

Be vigilant and be alert. That will also help you resist the devil. Many people aren’t alert. Be alert in your prayer life. Wake up and pray to avoid temptations.

Mark 14:38 “All of you must stay awake and pray that you won’t be tempted. The spirit is indeed willing, but the body is weak.”

Some Christians aren’t aware of what is happening. The devil loves ignorant people. If you are aware of his schemes you can easily resist him. This is why you need to have knowledge of the Word. He devours the ignorant and simple Christians.

2Corinthians 2:11 “that no advantage may be gained over us by Satan; for we are not ignorant of his schemes.”

Whatever is happening around you, don’t depend much on the knowledge of the world but the Bible. Many Christians depend on worldly experts than Godly experts. Sometimes those worldly experts can be working for the devil and if you aren’t alert, you can be hooked into the schemes of the devil. Be alert, have knowledge, be subject to God and Godly expertise found in His Word and the devil will flee from you.

CONFESSION

I am subjected to God and His Word. I search scriptures and get the knowledge of the Word and therefore am not ignorant of the schemes of the devil. I refuse subject myself to devil. In Jesus Name. Amen