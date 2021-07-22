Police commends Chief Kachenga for encouraging policing activities in her area

Malawi Police Service has commended Sub Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka for encouraging community policing activities in her area.

Mr Aubrey Nyirenda, Deputy Commissioner of Police who is the national community policing co-ordinator for Malawi Police Service, said this during an interface meeting with stakeholders that was held at Kachenga Police Unit in Balaka district on July 21, 2021.

“I have been visiting different police formations in the country as the national community policing director, but have noticed that here at Kachenga, members of the community are involving themselves much in policing activities and work hand in hand with their police, this is quiet impressive,” said the director.

He further said that for policing activities in the area to be effective, the community should also take part in curbing crime in the area.

He therefore encouraged Chief Kachenga and her subordinates never to cease fire in promoting policing activities in the area that will at the end reduce crime in her area.

During the meeting, various crime prevention messages relating to farm gate prices, safety of people with albinism, mob justice, human trafficking and roles of stakeholders in crime prevention were discussed to promote safety and security of the policing area.

The meeting involved police officers, faith leaders, traditional leaders and members of the community policing structures.