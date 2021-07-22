Two arrested after football violence victim dies

Police in Mponela Dowa have arrested two football supporters following the death of another supporter who was assaulted earlier this month when riots erupted during a football match in Mponela.

Public relations officer for Mponela police sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and identified the suspects as Madalitso Banda 32 and Jasten Nkhuku 50, all from Sambani village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa district.

Saukani Chimwaye, 30, who hailed from Chatsika village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District, died on July 9, 2021 at around 13:00 hours.

“Brief facts are that, on July 4, 2021 at around 15:00 hours, there was a finals football match for the trophy of Hon Halawa between Thauzi Football Club and Sambani Football Club at Mauni Primary School Ground. After the final whistle, Thauzi Football Club won the game.

“This did not please supporters of Sambani Football Club who started beating their opponents after the function and there was a heavy fight between the two teams,” said Msadala.

Chimwaye was one of the supporters whose team won the game and was also seriously assaulted. He was taken to Mponela Rural Hospital for treatment where he was treated as an outpatient.

On July 9, 2021 the victim was pronounced dead at his home and the matter was reported to Mponela Police Station whereby police officers together with a Clinician from Mponela Rural Hospital went to visit the scene. Death was confirmed and postmortem revealed that death was due to a raptured spleen secondary to assault.

The two will appear before court soon to answer charges of murder which contravenes Section 209 of the penal code.