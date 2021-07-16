Super League: Civil date Silver in Lilongwe Derby

TNM Super League week 23 promises fireworks with Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers set to host their rivals Civil Sporting Club at Silver Stadium as the home side look to dislodge table toppers Nyasa Big Bullets.

Silver are level on 45 points with Bullets but are second on the table because of an inferior goal difference.

Civil beat Silver in the first round 2 nil at Vivo Stadium.

Meanwhile in Mzuzu derby, relegation threatened Mzuzu Warriors host Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

In other weekend fixtures, Blue Eagles invade Karonga to play Chitipa United on Saturday and Karonga United on Sunday.

The two games come after Karonga Stadium was initially banned from hosting matches after supporters damaged the stadium during Karonga United match against Silver Strikers some weeks ago. Referees association also complained of abuse at the facility.

Full Fixtures

Saturday 17th July 2021

Chitipa United FC vs Blue Eagles FC at Karonga Stadium

Silver Strikers FC vs Civil Sporting Club FC at Silver Stadium

Red Lions FC vs Ntopwa FC at Chiwembe Stadium

Sunday 18th July 2021

Karonga United FC vs Blue Eagles FC at Karonga Stadium

TN Stars vs Mafco FC at Kasungu Stadium