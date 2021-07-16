FAM hopeful Bingu National Stadium will host World Cup Qualifiers

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is optimistic that the Bingu Stadium will be able to host Flames’ World Cup qualifying matches including night matches as floodlights at the stadium are now fully functional.

Government through the Ministry of Sports is concluding maintenance works at the Bingu National Stadium which has not hosted a football match for several months.

The development means now FAM can submit it for inspection to host international matches after Kamuzu Stadium was condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as not fit to host matches.

Malawi risked to be playing its international matches especially the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in neighboring countries.

According to FAM President, Walter Nyamilandu Manda the stadium will also be able to host night matches with floodlights now fully functional at the facility.

Nyamilandu said: “Bingu National Stadium readiness to host the World Cup qualifying matches this year is on track, lots of work behind the scenes by Ministry of Sports with great collaboration by FAM and Sports Council.

“The first match under floodlights is on the horizon in Malawi after a long time.”

If approved, BNS will be hosting Flames Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers which start early September this year.