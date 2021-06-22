Govt asked to include refugees in national development agenda

Government has been urged to include refugees in national development agenda and in provision of social services.

Speaking on Monday at Dzaleka Refugee Camp, UNHCR representative Cyr Kouame Modeste said refugees should be included when government is providing health, education services and in socio- economic activities.

Modeste said that the refugees have needs on daily basis as such if they have an opportunity of services that can improve their lives including some trainings to earn something at the end of the day it can be incredible considering that even if they return to their home of origin they will have nothing to depend on their daily lives.

On his part, Ministry of Homeland Security Principal Secretary Kennedy Nkhoma said the government of Malawi has been supportive and will continue rendering a hand to assist refugees whenever necessary.

He noted that coexistence between refugees and people in the country is very important because it is one pillar of development.

“Let me say this to the members of the general public that we have been always together, coexistence between the two can be useful as well to the refugees who happen to live like foreigners. It helps people to understand how they can be assisted and treated each and every time,” he said.

Dzaleka Refugees Camp hosts about 49,000 refugees and an estimated number of 2,000 refugees reside outside Dzaleka Camp.