Namadingo, manager Mazunda part ways

Nothing lasts forever, as the working relationship between musician Patience Namadingo and his manager Peter Mazunda has reached a comma.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mazunda has cited a switch of focus to the agriculture and visual industry as reasons for parting ways with Namadingo.

“Time has come for me to step aside in order to allow other great minds to take the brand to the next great level while I concentrate on my new passion-farming and my all-time passion videography/photography,” reads his message in partial.

Mazunda has worked with Namadingo for 6 years. In his years of service, he was responsible for the brand’s communication and bookings among others.

The veteran Peter who once managed the late Wambali Mkandawire, has added that his departure does not mark the end of the Namartists brand.

“For those worried if what becomes of the brand, be assured that Namartist is intact and is in the safe hands.”

In reaction to the news, some Malawians have said Mazunda’s departure has left a void which will take rigorous effort to fill.

“The icon has finally left the stage. The icon has finally created a huge gap in music management. The icon has finally created a huge which Namadingo will struggle to fill,” said Ambi Kanyika.