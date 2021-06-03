Chakwera witnesses Malawi army training

President Lazarus Chakwera today went to Luwawa Forest Reserve in Mzimba where he witnessed a field training exercise for the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

The Malawi president was clad in a full military uniform for the visit to the forest where 1390 basic soldiers are being trained together with 20 Platoon Commanders and 29 Company Commanders

Chakwera met General Vincent Nundwe, Commander of MDF at the Brigade Administration Area after arrival and he went to the Operations Room for a briefing.

The President then toured the MDF battle group artillery gun line and the military defensive position trenches.

Speaking during the visit, Chakwera said Malawians should be confident that Malawi army soldiers are properly trained

He added that he made the visit to render his support by appreciating their work.

Chakwera is the first president to visit the military training ground for Malawian troops.